Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

ATF offering reward after five murdered in Sampson County

(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland(Sampson County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSPON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — The feds are offering a reward for last week’s murder of five people at a Sampson County home.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the reward of up to $10,000 will be given for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting deaths.

Killed were Alfonza Jeffers, 73, of Clinton, Dagoberto Lopez, 33, of Garland, Hector Lopez, 39, of Garland, Lamar Williams, 58, of Rose Hill, and Jamie Rowland, 47, of Clinton.

The five were found Thursday at a home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m..

“ATF works hand-in-hand with our local and state law enforcement partners on cases involving violent gun crime,” said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones. “We hope that by applying the resources we have available, we can assist in gathering the information needed to quickly identify those responsible for this horrible crime.”

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect in the murders.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A widespread killing freeze is expected across much of central Virginia Wednesday night into...
Season-ending freeze likely tonight
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions

Latest News

NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas...
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for the 2023 Angel Tree
Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover
Last year, the city utilized a scattered site model where it was supposed to open four shelters...
Richmond scrambles to open cold weather shelter
Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover
Hundreds of people turn out to Hopewell's annual Trunk or Treat
‘Best thing ever’: Hopewell hosts annual Trunk or Treat