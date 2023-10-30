Virginia furthers efforts to combat illegal turtle trade

Virginia is furthering efforts to combat the illegal reptile and amphibian trade in the commonwealth through a resolution passed today by the Board of Wildlife Resources.

The resolution mainly prioritizes the protection of Virginia’s native turtle species — considered one of the most vulnerable groups of vertebrates worldwide — which face significant threats and population decline due to unsustainable poaching.

According to the resolution, the Department of Wildlife Resources’ Special Operations Unit, investigating the illegal commercialization of reptiles and amphibians, uncovered violations involving approximately 750 animals, including 650 turtles. The animals’ potential value in the U.S. market is $35,000, or $155,000 in overseas markets.

