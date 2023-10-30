Raised crosswalks, bike lanes, new sidewalks coming to Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A first alert for drivers in Scott’s Addition: you can expect some big delays as a new construction project begins.

Crews will work to improve sidewalks, raise crosswalks and add bike lanes, but that means alternating lane closures throughout the entire neighborhood first.

Neighbor Nicole White is excited about the payoff of the work. She walks her two dogs in Scott’s Addition every day, and the changes will make her commute a bit easier.

“I only have to go into the office one day a week, so it really won’t inconvenience me too much,” White said. “But I’m sure it may inconvenience a lot of other people. But I’m willing to deal with the detours and everything like that if it makes it safe around the neighborhood to walk.”

White has lived in the neighborhood for the last 3 years, and she says she has seen it grow a lot during that time.

”They’re just building more apartment complexes, businesses, restaurants and breweries,” White said.

All of that growth led to worn-down roads and paths. It’s something City Councilor Katherine Jordan says she has tried to get in the budget since she got in office. Jordan represents the 2nd district, where the improvements will be implemented.

She says the Greater Scott’s Addition Neighborhood Association has been advocating for the changes.

“We’ve reached a moment where there’s so many people, so much foot and cycling traffic, it made sense to go ahead and push forward with this comprehensive paving and sidewalk plan,” Jordan said.

She says those dollars finally got approved in last year’s budget, but some construction and timing delays pushed back the project.

“The big apartments coming up, but we’re here. We’ve got the money about a little bit over a million dollars to do the things that people need,” Jordan said.

The construction is going to take a while. The alternating lane closures will go throughout the entire neighborhood starting Wednesday, Nov. 1 and go until Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s only the beginning of the project and the paving, as Jordan says the new lanes and roadways will be ready later in the year, potentially during the springtime. She admits it will be inconvenient for a little.

“Obviously, the change that Scott’s Addition has seen is dramatic, and that did not happen overnight,” Jordan said. “Same thing for the streets, the sidewalks and the bike lanes. We’re going to be working diligently, but we got to react to things like weather, construction.”

A full list of the impacted roads during the alternating lane closures can be found here.

The streets run through the entire Scott’s Addition neighborhood, but will be done one at a time. The raised crosswalks will be added to Marshall, Moore, Norfolk and Sheppard.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.