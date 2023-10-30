New edition of MONOPOLY featuring Richmond unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After months of anticipation, the MONOPOLY: Richmond Edition board game has been revealed.

On Monday, Richmond business, community and nonprofit leaders, along with Mr. Monopoly, gathered to celebrate the release of the city’s version of the popular family board game.

In March, Top Trumps USA, the company that manufactures the board game, announced Richmond would get its own version of the beloved board game.

The company says they chose Richmond because of the pride of the people who live here.

“Richmond is great,” said VCU student Sophia Noorali. “They definitely deserve to know what it is, and we all play Monopoly. Why not play something that we love so much?”

So since this version will be a bit more personal, you can forget about fighting over spaces like New York Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, or that coveted Boardwalk.

“It’s going to be a board built by Richmond for ‘Richmond,’ and that’s our goal,” John Morano from Top Trumps USA said.

