Monday Forecast: Near record warmth, then it turns cold for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking a strong cold front bringing chilly temperatures and areas of light rain on Halloween

Monday: Warmest day of the week and the last in a long stretch of October warmth. Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the evening. Light scattered showers possible beginning in the evening, and continuing overnight. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Halloween looks much colder with areas of light rain possible.

Tuesday: Halloween will be cold, cloudy and breezy. Light rain is possible from the morning into the early afternoon. Rain chances decrease during the afternoon meaning most areas will be dry for trick or treating. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: around 1/10″)

Wednesday: Patchy morning frost possible. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in low 50s.

Thursday: Widespread frost and freeze likely. Sunny. Lows near 32°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with temperatures rebounding to near-normal. Another frosty morning. Sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s

