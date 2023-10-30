Man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s southside on Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Ruffin Road - near Richmond Highway.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say the woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury and refused treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
