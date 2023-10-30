Man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s southside on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Ruffin Road - near Richmond Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury and refused treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

