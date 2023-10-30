Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Man found dead in Colorado amusement park was heavily armed, wearing armor and had explosives, officials say

FILE - Pictured is the entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs,...
FILE - Pictured is the entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found dead at the amusement park carrying multiple guns and a large amount of ammunition and explosives.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - A man found dead in a Colorado amusement park was carrying enough weaponry, ammunition and explosives to cause a “devastating” attack, according to law enforcement.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the body was found before the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park opened Saturday.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The man, only identified as a 22-year-old from Carbondale, was heavily armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun and multiple magazines for both, as well as improvised explosive devices.

The sheriff’s spokesperson stated he was dressed in black “tactical clothing” with patches that made it look like he was associated with law enforcement.

Officials said they believe the man entered after the park was empty, and they did not state how he died.

Deputies also said they discovered explosives in a vehicle believed to belong to the man. The Grand Junction bomb squad responded and rendered the devices safe.

“Our investigation has so far indicated that nobody in the public was at risk; it would appear that the suspect’s actions were limited to the property of the Glenwood Caverns,” the sheriff’s office stated.

No other information was made available on a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
23-year-old man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Lawyers argue whether the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause blocks Trump from the 2024 ballot
Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston...
Maine governor launches resource website to help victims of mass shooting and their families
Denise District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram follows arguments from attorneys as they argue...
Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait 24 hours, judge rules
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide