Man dies after getting thrown from car in Hanover crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A man died after being thrown from his car in a Hanover County crash.

Hanover County sheriff’s deputies say on Saturday, Oct. 28, they responded to the 17400 block of Washington Highway for a crash involving one car.

Based on the preliminary investigation, deputies found a 2000 Ford Explorer Sport drove off the right shoulder briefly, then overcorrected, swerving back across the road.

The car rolled several times, ejecting the driver before hitting the trees.

The driver was identified as Dennis Hinton, 57, of Richmond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash

