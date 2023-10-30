Man arrested after reportedly trying to enter dorm at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University Communications says a 21-year-old man was arrested on campus on Saturday, October 29 after allegedly trying to get into a residence hall.

According to the University, at around 5 a.m. on October 29, the JMU Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person near the Village, and the University says it was reported that the suspect was trying to get in the building.

Officers found the suspect, and they say 21-year-old Marcellus A. Parker reportedly had an unloaded firearm, and was arrested. According to police, Parker has no known affiliation with JMU, and he never entered the building.

The University says Parker was arrested on the following alleged charges:

Possession of Concealed Weapon

Possess a Weapon with Schedule I or II Drug

Possession of a weapon with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Drug

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

