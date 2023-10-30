Local mothers ‘quiet activism’ event raises awareness for hostages taken by Hamas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mothers in Richmond set up strollers, clothes and toys that people who are being held hostage in Gaza would wear and play with. On the items were missing persons flyers with pictures names and ages of some of the 230+ people who are being held captive by the terrorist organization, Hamas. The gallery display-like event, held in Monroe Park, emphasized on the children as young 9 months.

“We feel so helpless and as mothers it breaks our hearts not to be able to help our children,” said Lea Yadin, a mother who helped with this event.

At least one hostage, is reported to have lived in Richmond.

“Who had his arm below the elbow blown off and was taken hostage by Hamas at the music festival and his name is Hersh Goldberg Polin,” Rebecca Haine, who organized this event, explained.

One missing child pulls at the heart-strings of one Richmond mother - because her daughter is the same age -- just 3 years old.

“I’m devastated and I can’t think about anything else but what’s going on with her all this time alone? Who is hugging her?” expressed Natali Bonnie, a mother.

Parents are asking the community to reach out to your senator and congress members, daily, to bring the hostages home, alive.

“These are children that have nothing to do with anything and they don’t deserve to have to endure any of this and someone needs to speak out for them because they can’t speak out for themselves right now,” Yadin said.

