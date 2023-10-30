JMU Alum releases self-help book on tackling toxic relationships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU alum Dr. Laura Copley’s new book aims to improve people’s lives and relationships. Loving You Is Hurting Me: A New Approach to Healing Trauma Bonds and Creating Authentic Connection tackles toxic relationships and their impact.

“The book is about how we were taught to give recursive love in our relationships. If it’s safe or unsafe to do so. It’s about the vulnerable things we avoid and how we shut down, or how we start feeling anxious and urgent because we are scared and triggered,” Dr. Copley said.

Dr. Copley serves as a therapist and relationship trauma expert at Aurora Counseling & Well-Being. The book comes out 15 years after Dr. Copley graduated from James Madison University.

Dr. Copley says people need to understand that toxic relationship patterns fall on a spectrum, mild to severe. She says some can be physically abusive and dangerous, while others involve painful, exhausting, and insecure patterns. The latter of which can be treated.

“This book explains why we fall into the same arguments over and over again. Why some of us tend to be more controlling while others shut down when things get hard. This is why love can hurt, and why it’s important to heal those patterns,” Dr. Copley said.

Dr. Copley says toxic relationships and relationship trauma is a buzzword in pop psychology, but is often used incorrectly. She says she wants to recognize that everyone has some sort of pattern of insecurities and fear that’s playing out in relationships, and that’s normal.

The moral of the book is that if people can learn to self-reflect, they can heal themselves, their relationships, and their families in the process. This book shows us how.

Dr. Copley is not saying every relationship is bad but says she hopes her book encourages readers to detox from the trauma that might be playing out as toxic cycles so the relationship can improve.

“Even well-meaning people can have toxic traits, and even good people can form trauma-bonded relationships,” Dr. Copley points out. “My hope is that people will begin the important self-healing work that will end the stigma that comes with toxic relationships. We’re all worth healing.”

Loving You Is Hurting Me is meant to answer the question of why love can hurt so much in relationships. When assessing toxic relationships during the holidays, Dr. Copley recommends people to pause, slow down, and look at the behavioral patterns that show up during moments of unease or conflict. “Underneath those patterns is an unexpressed and unmet need. Let’s identify what those needs are.”

The self-help book is available on Amazon, Target, and multiple other outlets like Barnes and Noble and JMU’s main bookstore on 211 Bluestone Drive.

