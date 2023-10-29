Sunday Forecast: Warm with plenty of sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking a strong cold front bringing chilly temperatures and scattered showers on Halloween.

Sunday: Another beautiful day! Partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Record: 86° set in 1984.

Monday: Warmest day of the workweek! Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon. Light scattered showers possible by the evening, continuing overnight. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Halloween looks much colder with showers possible.

Tuesday: Happy Halloween! Much cooler, cloudy and breezy. Showers are possible at any point. Hit or miss showers for trick-or-treating and it will be chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%, Rain Totals: Less than 1/2″)

Wednesday: Frosty morning. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in mid-50s.

Thursday: Sunny. A freeze is likely in the early morning for much of central Virginia. Lows near 32°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Frosty morning. Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

