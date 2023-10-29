Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Sunday Forecast: Warm with plenty of sunshine

Daily high temperatures in the 80s continue today and tomorrow
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking a strong cold front bringing chilly temperatures and scattered showers on Halloween.

Sunday: Another beautiful day! Partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Record: 86° set in 1984.

Monday: Warmest day of the workweek! Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon. Light scattered showers possible by the evening, continuing overnight. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Halloween looks much colder with showers possible.

Tuesday: Happy Halloween! Much cooler, cloudy and breezy. Showers are possible at any point. Hit or miss showers for trick-or-treating and it will be chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%, Rain Totals: Less than 1/2″)

Wednesday: Frosty morning. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in mid-50s.

Thursday: Sunny. A freeze is likely in the early morning for much of central Virginia. Lows near 32°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Frosty morning. Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way for reports of a shooting.
Police investigate overnight shooting in Petersburg
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
All students with cell phones were provided small, gray, personal cellphone pouches where they...
RPS has new plan to keep kids off their phones during class

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Sunny and very warm for two more days
Much cooler Halloween with light rain possible
Much cooler Halloween with light rain possible
Share with us, your Halloween decorations!
First Alert: Chilly with light rain on Halloween
Here's a look at your Sunday forecast.
Weekend Forecast: Sunny and very warm