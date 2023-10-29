Police investigate fatal shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one woman in Hopewell.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, police were called to the 2000 block of Danville Street just before 3:30 p.m. due to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers have arrested 19-year-old Benjamin Tyler Mason in connection with the incident, and he is being charged with misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Charmel Dawn Mason.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

