Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Police investigate fatal shooting in Hopewell

A fatal shooting has claimed the life of one woman in Hopewell
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one woman in Hopewell.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, police were called to the 2000 block of Danville Street just before 3:30 p.m. due to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers have arrested 19-year-old Benjamin Tyler Mason in connection with the incident, and he is being charged with misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Charmel Dawn Mason.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way for reports of a shooting.
Police investigate overnight shooting in Petersburg
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
All students with cell phones were provided small, gray, personal cellphone pouches where they...
RPS has new plan to keep kids off their phones during class

Latest News

A fatal shooting has claimed the life of one woman in Hopewell
Police investigate fatal shooting in Hopewell
It's the first of two Saturdays of early voting in Richmond.
There’s one more chance to vote early on a Saturday
This event is a quick and easy way to remove unused, expired or no longer needed medications...
Dispose of unwanted medications for National Drug Take-Back Day
Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way for reports of a shooting.
Police investigate overnight shooting in Petersburg