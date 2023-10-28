Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Wendy’s employee saves customer’s life thanks to knowing CPR

Alexandria Cowheard, 22, was able to save a customer's life while working at Wendy's thanks to her CPR training. (Source: WKYT)
By Darnell Crenshaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A fast food worker in Kentucky saved a man’s life thanks to her CPR training.

Alexandria Cowheard, 22, said she had to perform the life-saving procedure while working at a Lexington-area Wendy’s after the team saw a customer go down in the parking lot.

“I didn’t panic visibly, but in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘What do I do?’” she said. “I kind of short-circuited a little bit before I was like, ‘Girl, you know how to do CPR.’”

The situation happened Thursday afternoon and it quickly became a medical emergency.

Cowheard said she called 911, but the man was already losing color in his face while not responding or breathing.

And that’s when she sprang into action.

The 22-year-old said she conducted several compressions before she heard the man try to take a breath.

“He did a snoring thing and then took a gasp for air,” Cowheard said.

The ordeal took about 15 minutes, but it felt longer for those at the scene.

“In my mind, it was taking a long time for people to get there,” Cowheard said.

Emergency crews ended up taking the customer to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Cowheard said she is CPR-trained thanks to learning the life-saving technique during her senior year in high school.

She is also going to school at Bluegrass Community and Technical College to become a certified nursing assistant.

“I helped a man, and I am proud of myself for that,” Cowheard said.

She even finished her shift that afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Chesterfield Police said a female was on the train tracks when she was struck around 1 p.m....
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
Naseem Roulack
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught
The mailers sent out to voters included an explicit material warning on the envelope.
Republican Party of Virginia mails out thousands of explicit fliers about Susanna Gibson scandal

Latest News

A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.
Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money
Here’s a look at three events that our partners at CoStar wanted to make sure you know about.
Close out October with a community event
Halloween arrives early at The Diamond near downtown Richmond.
13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween provides safe space for trick-or-treaters
Hopewell City Councilor Dominic Holloway is being sued by Brionna Taylor.
Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud