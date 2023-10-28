Weekend Forecast: Sunny and very warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front brings chilly temperatures and scattered showers on Halloween.

Saturday: Sunny and warm. A little muggy. Highs in the mid-80s. Record: 87° set in 1919.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 86° set in 1984.

Monday: Warmest day of the workweek! Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon. A few evening showers possible. Lows near 60°, high in the low 80s with temperatures falling by late afternoon. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Halloween looks much colder and wet with an increasing chance for rain.

Tuesday: Happy Halloween! Much cooler, cloudy and breezy. Showers are possible at any point. Scattered showers likely for trick-or-treating and it will be chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%, Rain Totals: Around 1/2″)

Wednesday: A few morning showers possible. Mostly cloudy morning, mainly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in mid-50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Sunny. A freeze is likely in the early morning for much of central Virginia. Lows near 32°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows near 32°, highs in the low 60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.