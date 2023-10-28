Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police investigate overnight shooting in Petersburg

Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way for reports of a shooting.
Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way for reports of a shooting.(WVVA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Addison Way.

Currently, there is no word of any victims or suspects involved.

There is a heavy police presence where the shooting occurred, and police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

