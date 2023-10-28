One more chance to vote early on a Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Election day is right around the corner and if you know you can’t get out to the polls that Tuesday, you can vote early throughout the week… or you can vote on the two Saturdays before the election.

“Early voting protects you from being able to run into any sort of issues you may face during election day,” said Keith Balmer, with the city registrar’s office.

On Saturday, from 9-5 people throughout the City of Richmond got the chance to stop by one of three buildings to cast their vote ahead of the election. Richmond’s office of elections, city hall or the hickory hill community center. So far - not including Saturday’s ballots - the Richmond’s office of elections is reporting more than seven-thousand people have voted in the city.

Balmer said that’s a major drop in numbers.

He told NBC12 that nearly 20,000 more people voted early last election period..

“2 years ago the turn out for early voting was 26,000 voters and this time we’ll have a little less than half of that,”

He said it could be because of what is on the local ballot.

“There’s no competitive race at the top of the ballot like there was 2 years ago with the governor’s race. There’s just the focus on the casino, which is why we’re seeing a little bit of a lower turnout,” Balmer explained.

If you are voting, whether early or on November 7th - don’t forget to bring your ID. It has to be some sort of official, government identification - like a drivers license, military ID or passport, for a few examples.

If you have any fear something could go wrong with your vote or getting to the polls on election day - vote now, before early voting is over.

“You just want to make sure you don’t have any issues that prevent you from voting on election day,” he said.

Saturday, November 4th is the last day you can vote early.

Polls will be open from 8:30am to 5pm during the week and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.