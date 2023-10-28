Your Money with Carlson Financial
“Don’t let Halloween turn into a nightmare’: AAA sends safety message ahead of Halloween weekend

AAA says Halloween night is a dangerous night for drunk driving, especially for younger drivers.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It may be a wonderful time of fear, getting dressed in your ‘eeriesistable’ costumes and heading out to celebrate under the moon, but before you do. There’s a very serious message waiting for you.

“I think the big thing for drivers is never get behind the wheel if you’re impaired. Set all of that up beforehand, have that plan, rideshare taxi cab designated driver,” said Morgan Dean with AAA.

AAA says Halloween night is a dangerous night for drunk driving, especially for younger drivers.

In 2020, 68% of deadly drunk driving crashes involved adults between the ages of 21 and 34.

With the holiday on a Tuesday this year, AAA believes pushing this message now remains a top priority.

“There are a lot of events this weekend because of the holiday coming up,” Dean said. “It could be fall festivals. It could be trunk or treat events like you see going on here. Just look out for a lot more people being in and around the roadways and being safe.”

Pedestrians are also a part of this weekend’s safety message.

“For pedestrians out there, really being on the lookout for somebody not paying as much attention, or who’s impaired enough that they’re not driving the way they should be driving,” said Dean.

He also says crossing under lights and in crosswalks is the safest way to walk around at night. More safety tips from AAA can be found on their website.

