Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday.

The deal, which still has to be ratified by members, leaves only General Motors without a contract with the union. The agreement could end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and at parts warehouses across the nation.

Like workers at Ford, the strikers at Stellantis are expected to take down their picket lines and start returning to work in the coming days, before 43,000 union members vote.

The people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the talks, said most of the main points of the deal at Ford will carry over to Stellantis. The Ford pact includes 25% in general wage increases over the next 4 1/2 years for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified. Workers also will get cost-of-living pay that would bring the raises to over 30%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $40 per hour. At Stellantis, top-scale workers now make around $31 per hour.

Like the Ford contract, the Stellantis deal would run through April 30, 2028.

The deal includes a new vehicle for a now-idled factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which the company had planned to close.

Talks were underway with General Motors on Saturday in an effort to reach a similar agreement. Over 14,000 workers at GM remain on strike at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

The union began targeted strikes against all three automakers on Sept. 15 after its contracts with the companies expired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
There's no word on if homes in the area were impacted.
Crews working to repair water main break in Henrico
Deja Taylor faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony child neglect,...
Child neglect sentencing delayed for mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher

Latest News

A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Recycling center in Maine where body of mass killing suspect was found had been searched before
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a press conference after the man suspected of killing 18...
'Now is the time to heal:' Maine gov. speaks after mass shooting suspect found dead