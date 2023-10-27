What goes into a manhunt? Richmond-area expert weighs in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There are lots of questions remaining about how the suspected shooter in Maine was able to get away after firing at so many.

Others now wonder why it is taking so long to find him, as the uncertainty is part of what is causing so much fear.

Cliff Lent used to work with police in New York and now conducts training for active shooter situations in the Richmond area with his company, M7 Solutions.

He’s been a part of manhunts before and knows the protocols for a search. He says some factors are complicating the search in Maine.

It comes down to how unusual this specific mass shooting was, with it happening in multiple locations and happening in a small, rural town, calling for a widespread search.

”There’s a very dangerous individual suffering from severe mental illness, and he’s proficient with weapons,” Lent said. “They’ll set perimeters around each of those locations. He obviously made it through those perimeters, whether or not they had the personnel to adequately cover and set perimeters around those incident locations that will all be learned in the after-action reports. Subsequent to that, once he’s escaped outside of the perimeter of the incident itself, then there is an exhaustive, deep dive into the individual.”

Cliff says resources in Maine are spread thin, as Lewiston does not usually see major crimes like mass shootings. Other forces are called in to help with the search process.

“Some police officers do carry a steel plate in their vests that would stop a high-velocity rifle round, most are not, so it’s very dangerous to approach an individual, especially one that’s skilled with firearms, as this one is reported to be,” Lent said.

He says canines can be effective in a search like this. Police also look at human intelligence to know the suspect’s habits and track their steps.

“They are asking everybody to remain indoors, that will help assist them to rule out motion and activity that’s in the neighborhood. It will reduce the dangers of people being out in their yard or going about their regular workday or their business day and interacting or getting caught in potential crossfire,” Lent said.

Lent says in a situation like this if you do go outside, make sure you are vigilant. Preparing for these scenarios is an unfortunate reality of today, but Lent says we have to be ready.

“When I talk to my family, we just talked about in simple basic terms,” Lent said. “If there’s an emergency, if there’s an emergency here today, what should we do?”

Lent says anyone with security cameras at home should leave them on “auto alert” to catch any motion immediately in situations like a manhunt.

