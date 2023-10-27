Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween provides safe space for trick-or-treaters

The Diamond hosts event for Richmond area children and families.
Spooky season is in full swing just days ahead of Halloween. And some celebrations are already underway in Richmond.
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ghouls, goblins, superheroes, and princesses all descended on The Diamond Friday evening for their 13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween.

Richmond’s Flying Squirrels baseball team hosts the free event each year to provide a safe place for children and families to trick-or-treat.

This year, they included 15 suites covered in spooky Halloween decorations for children to visit and collect candy.

“We’ve got the good stuff, you know,” said Charles Ingiuez with Academy Sports in Short Pump. We’ve got the chocolate ones. We’ve got Twix, we’ve got Three Musketeers. We do have some Sour Patch Kids, so we’ve got some good stuff.”

Children could also enjoy free hayrides on the field, games, pumpkin painting, and other crafts.

There was a pie-eating competition for adults and a donut-eating competition for kids.

“I think the last time I dressed up for Halloween, I was like 10 or 11 and a hippie,” said Natasha Contreras with Waymakers Foundation. “And today I was just like, you know what, it’s time to be a kid again and enjoy. We’re giving out all kinds of candy, so we’re giving gummies, chocolate candy, lollipops. We’re giving out some pencils and some other resources as well.”

Nutzy and Nutasha, the Flying Squirrels’ friendly mascots, mingled and took photos with fans.

Trick-or-treaters at the 13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween pose with Nutzy and Nutasha.
Trick-or-treaters at the 13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween pose with Nutzy and Nutasha.(WWBT)

Over 2,000 people attended last year’s Squirrel-O-Ween, and organizers said they expect that number to be higher this year.

“Come out and celebrate Halloween a little bit early down here at The Diamond,” said Morgan Dean AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “This is such a great event. So many great kids so many great families. Also, a little bit of a chance to do some traffic safety messaging. Remind the kids to be safe when they get to Halloween too.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Chesterfield Police said a female was on the train tracks when she was struck around 1 p.m....
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
Naseem Roulack
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught
The mailers sent out to voters included an explicit material warning on the envelope.
Republican Party of Virginia mails out thousands of explicit fliers about Susanna Gibson scandal

Latest News

A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.
Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money
Here’s a look at three events that our partners at CoStar wanted to make sure you know about.
Close out October with a community event
Hopewell City Councilor Dominic Holloway is being sued by Brionna Taylor.
Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money
Cliff Lent, M7 Solutions
What goes into a manhunt? Richmond-area expert weighs in