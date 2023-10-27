13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween provides safe space for trick-or-treaters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ghouls, goblins, superheroes, and princesses all descended on The Diamond Friday evening for their 13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween.

Richmond’s Flying Squirrels baseball team hosts the free event each year to provide a safe place for children and families to trick-or-treat.

This year, they included 15 suites covered in spooky Halloween decorations for children to visit and collect candy.

“We’ve got the good stuff, you know,” said Charles Ingiuez with Academy Sports in Short Pump. We’ve got the chocolate ones. We’ve got Twix, we’ve got Three Musketeers. We do have some Sour Patch Kids, so we’ve got some good stuff.”

Children could also enjoy free hayrides on the field, games, pumpkin painting, and other crafts.

There was a pie-eating competition for adults and a donut-eating competition for kids.

“I think the last time I dressed up for Halloween, I was like 10 or 11 and a hippie,” said Natasha Contreras with Waymakers Foundation. “And today I was just like, you know what, it’s time to be a kid again and enjoy. We’re giving out all kinds of candy, so we’re giving gummies, chocolate candy, lollipops. We’re giving out some pencils and some other resources as well.”

Nutzy and Nutasha, the Flying Squirrels’ friendly mascots, mingled and took photos with fans.

Trick-or-treaters at the 13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween pose with Nutzy and Nutasha. (WWBT)

Over 2,000 people attended last year’s Squirrel-O-Ween, and organizers said they expect that number to be higher this year.

“Come out and celebrate Halloween a little bit early down here at The Diamond,” said Morgan Dean AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “This is such a great event. So many great kids so many great families. Also, a little bit of a chance to do some traffic safety messaging. Remind the kids to be safe when they get to Halloween too.”

