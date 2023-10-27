Your Money with Carlson Financial
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMSPON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Deputies have identified five people found fatally shot in a Sampson County home early Thursday. One of those is from Duplin County.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a homicide and found five people dead with gunshot wounds.

Dead are Alfonza Jeffers, 73, of Clinton, Dagoberto Lopez, 33, of Garland, Hector Lopez, 39, of Garland, Lamar Williams, 58, of Rose Hill, and Jamie Rowland, 47, of Clinton.

Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and said the homicides were not believed to be connected to an officer-involved shooting in Clinton or a homicide on Leaf Lane.

Authorities received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. and then found the bodies when they stopped by the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference.

“This is not normal for our community. It is not normal for any community,” Pope said. “It should shock the conscience.”

