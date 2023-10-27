Forecast: Warm weekend, but watching a big chill and rain potential on Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm through the weekend, but a strong cold front brings a big cool down and an increasing chance for rain for Halloween.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 87° set in 1919.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 86° set in 1984.

Monday: Warmest day of the workweek! Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon. A spotty shower possible late in the day. Lows near 60°, high around 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Halloween looks much colder and wet with an increasing chance for rain.

Tuesday: Happy Halloween! Much cooler, cloudy and breezy. Turning chilly with increasing rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening for trick-or-treating. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: Around 1/2″)

Wednesday: A few morning showers possible. Clouds should decrease through the rest of the day. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

