First Alert: Halloween looks chilly and rainy across central Virginia

It will definitely be chilly for trick or treating on Halloween, and an umbrella may be necessary too
Increasing rain chances for Halloween
By Nick Russo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert: A big chill will arrive for Halloween, and we’re watching an increasing chance for rain by late Tuesday.

A strong cold front will cross Virginia early Tuesday morning, ushering in a sharp cool down. High temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to reach the low 50s, and will likely fall into the 40s by trick or treat time Tuesday evening.

Kids should make sure to dress warmly underneath their costumes, and a rain coat or umbrella will also be a good accessory to have because there is an increasing chance for rain on Halloween as well. An area of low pressure will develop along the front that passes on Tuesday, and a steady rain looks increasingly likely across Virginia late Tuesday.

Rain chances are increasing for Halloween along with chilly temperatures.
Rain chances are increasing for Halloween along with chilly temperatures.(WWBT)

After Halloween, a widespread freeze is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s.

We will keep you updated on-air and online about these much cooler temperatures and spooky rain chances.

For updates on this cool down and colder weather to come as we approach winter, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

