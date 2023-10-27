Crews working to repair water main break in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Henrico’s west end.

Police say the water main break happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Cambridge Drive & Lauderdale Drive towards Goochland

The intersection is now closed as crews respond to the area.

There’s no word on if any homes in the area have been impacted.

