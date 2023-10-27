Crews working to repair water main break in Henrico
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Henrico’s west end.
Police say the water main break happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Cambridge Drive & Lauderdale Drive towards Goochland
The intersection is now closed as crews respond to the area.
There’s no word on if any homes in the area have been impacted.
