Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.
The Progress-Index reported that Dominic Holloway used the city clerk’s credit card for $700 for a city-sponsored event, but it turns out there was no such event.
He received a direct indictment on a charge of embezzling public funds.
Holloway’s arrest came just days after he was found liable for GoFundMe money for grieving mother Brionna Taylor, who lost her 8-year-old daughter in a shooting last December.
He is currently out on bond.
