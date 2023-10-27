Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.

The Progress-Index reported that Dominic Holloway used the city clerk’s credit card for $700 for a city-sponsored event, but it turns out there was no such event.

He received a direct indictment on a charge of embezzling public funds.

Holloway’s arrest came just days after he was found liable for GoFundMe money for grieving mother Brionna Taylor, who lost her 8-year-old daughter in a shooting last December.

He is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.