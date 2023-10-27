Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money

A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.

The Progress-Index reported that Dominic Holloway used the city clerk’s credit card for $700 for a city-sponsored event, but it turns out there was no such event.

He received a direct indictment on a charge of embezzling public funds.

Holloway’s arrest came just days after he was found liable for GoFundMe money for grieving mother Brionna Taylor, who lost her 8-year-old daughter in a shooting last December.

He is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Chesterfield Police said a female was on the train tracks when she was struck around 1 p.m....
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
Naseem Roulack
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught
The mailers sent out to voters included an explicit material warning on the envelope.
Republican Party of Virginia mails out thousands of explicit fliers about Susanna Gibson scandal

Latest News

A Hopewell city councilor has been accused of misusing public funds, according to court records.
Court records: Hopewell City accused of misusing public money
Here’s a look at three events that our partners at CoStar wanted to make sure you know about.
Close out October with a community event
Halloween arrives early at The Diamond near downtown Richmond.
13th annual Squirrel-O-Ween provides safe space for trick-or-treaters
Cliff Lent, M7 Solutions
What goes into a manhunt? Richmond-area expert weighs in