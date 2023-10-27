Chesterfield school earns first ‘Project ADAM Heart Safe’ title in area

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield school is the first school in the area to earn a “Project ADAM Heart Safe School” title for their preparations to respond to sudden cardiac arrest on campus.

Inside Meadowbrook High School on Friday, leaders celebrated the designation with a ceremony in the school library.

“What this group has done is they’ve prepared their school campus for sudden cardiac arrest,” said Dr. John Phillips, pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and medical director for the hospital’s affiliate of Project ADAM.

Project ADAM, which stands for Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory, was created in memory of Wisconsin teen Adam Lemel, who suffered from sudden cardiac arrest and died while playing basketball in 1999.

Project ADAM currently has 38 programs in 29 states. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU became the first and only Project ADAM affiliation in Virginia.

“The best way to survive is to be educated on how to recognize it and how to intervene,” said Dr. Phillips. “About 20 percent of your community is on school grounds on any given day, so not only does it prepare the school for a child having an event, but it also prepares for faculty, staff and visitors.”

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU designated Meadowbrook High School as a “Project ADAM Heart Safe School” after the school fulfilled 14 requirements, which includes having AED’s, a cardiac response team, and an annual drill to know how to respond to this type of emergency.

“It’s an added layer of safety, life-saving steps that we can take,” said Heather Snyder, coordinator of student health services for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Snyder said work is underway to bring this designation to each high school in Chesterfield.

“Ideally, this is something the high school nurses are working on throughout the year,” said Snyder. “Then, we hope to expand that to middle schools and elementary schools as well.”

Preparation Snyder said came to light when situations involving sudden cardiac arrest came into the spotlight, including Damar Hamlin’s case back in January.

“This is a time sensitive, lifesaving measure so that to best improve so that to best improve the chances of survival, it’s really important to have these things accessible and having staff that is comfortable with using it.”

Education Dr. Phillips believes will make a lifesaving difference.

“The more we do that, whether it be in a school, or in an airport, or at an arena, or at a store, the more likely we are to have lay person rescuers throughout the state,” he said.

Meadowbrook High School is the sixth school in Virginia to receive this “Project ADAM Heart Safe School” designation. Dr. Phillips said 15 counties across Virginia have reached out to him about this designation.

