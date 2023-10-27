Toddler rescued from koi pond celebrates first birthday

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A special birthday celebration happened at Fire Station 8 in Prince George on Thursday.

One-year-old Bradley had a birthday party with first responders - a day his family says he almost didn’t see.

“I was unloading groceries, I said, ‘Where’s Bradley?’ and I turned around, and I saw his walker upside down in the fish pond, and I immediately took off running and slid in the fish pond and got him out, and was screaming, Call 911. Get Trey,” said Bradley’s mom, Aliea Nicely.

Oct. 10, which seemed to be a normal evening, became this family’s worst nightmare. It was the moment they pulled Bradley’s lifeless body out of the water.

“I saw mom jump in, and then she popped her head out of the water, then she yelled to go get Trey,” said Bradley’s brother Blake.

Bradley’s stepdad Randell Pulver III, heard the screams from the bottom of the stairs.

“He’s like, ‘Bradley’s dead!’ And I was like, ‘Bradley’s what?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, he fell in the pond.’ And I’m already like clearing the steps jumping over the younger brother,” said Pulver.

Bradley was lying next to his mom, unconscious, and Pulver jumped into action.

“Not panicking because I have everybody in my circle here panicking. And I got to get them out of my way so I can do my job. I didn’t check for a pulse, I didn’t, but I just grabbed him, feeling him with so much water, I instantly pushed twice, and the water that came out the little boy man was unreal,” said Pulver.

Minutes later, Fire Station 8′s Battalion Chief Jason Coker arrived.

“The first thing I did was check for a pulse. (I) didn’t feel a pulse, so I took over CPR from Mr. Pulver at that time,” Coker said.

Coker says little Bradley fell into a koi pond in the family’s yard.

Once he took over CPR, he ran Bradley over to the paramedics, where crews continued to work on him as they rushed him to the hospital.

During CPR, little Bradley belted out a cry.

“Definitely a sigh of relief in the back of the medic when the kid started crying and started breathing normally again. It’s a great moment to see when you are doing this, and you see it work, you see it successful of someone coming back,” said Prince George Firefighter and Paramedic Ruthie Grant.

After a series of tests, Bradley went home with his parents a day later.

Days after the incident, Fire Station 8 reached out to the boy’s family.

The family shared that Bradley just turned one the day before his accident but didn’t have the party they had planned.

So Fire Station 8 decided to plan one for them.

Everyone who was a part of helping save Bradley’s life was invited to Thursday’s party.

Prince George’s firefighters, police officers, dispatchers, and even nurses who cared for Bradley were in attendance.

However, the chief gives the bulk of the credit to Bradley’s stepdad.

“I am pretty certain that Mr. Pulver starting good CPR from the moment they pulled him out of that koi pond is why we are here today,” said Coker.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.