70-year-old Petersburg woman dies in crash

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 70-year-old Petersburg woman died in a crash at the intersection of Flank and Halifax roads on Thursday morning.

The crash involved in a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck.

Marianne H. Davis was the sole occupant in her vehicle and died.

The truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

