70-year-old Petersburg woman dies in crash

Petersburg police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Petersburg police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 70-year-old Petersburg woman died in a crash at the intersection of Flank and Halifax roads on Thursday morning.

The crash involved in a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck.

Marianne H. Davis was the sole occupant in her vehicle and died.

The truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

