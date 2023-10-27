70-year-old Petersburg woman dies in crash
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 70-year-old Petersburg woman died in a crash at the intersection of Flank and Halifax roads on Thursday morning.
The crash involved in a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck.
Marianne H. Davis was the sole occupant in her vehicle and died.
The truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.