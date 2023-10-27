12 About Movies - Needle Drops, Goopy Gore, and J-Law
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s episode, we tell you what to catch streaming before the end of the month, talk proto-Scream cast members and Todd loses his mind over one of Tyler’s staff picks.
New to Streaming:
NEW:
October 22nd - No Hard Feelings - Netflix
October 27th - Pain Hustlers - Netflix
October 27th - When Evil Lurks - Shudder
October 27th - Five Nights at Freddy’s - Peacock
October 27th - The Nun II - Max
LEAVING:
The Cabin in the Woods - Max
The Exorcist & 2: Heretic - Max
The Craft - Hulu
Cliffhanger - Netflix
Staff Picks:
TYLER:
The Guest - directed by Adam Wingard
Killers of the Flower Moon - directed by Martin Scorsese
TODD:
The Blob - 1988 - directed by Chuck Russell
The Pope’s Exorcist - directed by Julius Avery
New to Theaters:
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Freelance
