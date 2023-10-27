Your Money with Carlson Financial
12 About Movies - Needle Drops, Goopy Gore, and J-Law

Tyler and Todd discuss their staff picks and what movies to catch on streaming before the end of the month.
By Todd Densmore and Tyler Britt
Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s episode, we tell you what to catch streaming before the end of the month, talk proto-Scream cast members and Todd loses his mind over one of Tyler’s staff picks.

New to Streaming:

NEW:

October 22nd - No Hard Feelings - Netflix

October 27th - Pain Hustlers - Netflix

October 27th - When Evil Lurks - Shudder

October 27th - Five Nights at Freddy’s - Peacock

October 27th - The Nun II - Max

LEAVING:

The Cabin in the Woods - Max

The Exorcist & 2: Heretic - Max

The Craft - Hulu

Cliffhanger - Netflix

Staff Picks:

TYLER:

The Guest - directed by Adam Wingard

Killers of the Flower Moon - directed by Martin Scorsese

TODD:

The Blob - 1988 - directed by Chuck Russell

The Pope’s Exorcist - directed by Julius Avery

New to Theaters:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Freelance

