Wanda Sykes coming to Dominion Energy Center in 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes is coming to Richmond in 2024!

Sykes’ Please & Thank You tour is coming to the Dominion Energy Center on Mar. 16.

“I’ve been doing dates sporadically throughout the years, but this time, I’m doing a legit tour, and I’m very excited about it,” said Sykes.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

