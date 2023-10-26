Wanda Sykes coming to Dominion Energy Center in 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes is coming to Richmond in 2024!

Sykes’ Please & Thank You tour is coming to the Dominion Energy Center on Mar. 16.

“I’ve been doing dates sporadically throughout the years, but this time, I’m doing a legit tour, and I’m very excited about it,” said Sykes.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m.

