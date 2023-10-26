Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County.

The agency says it began late Tuesday, October 24, and has spread to 20 acres.

The steep and rocky terrain is making it difficult to fight the flames.

The fire is adjacent to Shenandoah National Park.

The Forest Service says no homes or structures are in danger.

