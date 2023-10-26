Richmond International Airport to host opportunities forum in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport will soon host its third annual P.O.W.E.R. Together Opportunities Forum with a focus on getting small, women and minority-owned businesses involved at the airport.

Supplier diversity is a big priority for The Capital Region Airport Commission, which owns and operates RIC. Right now, officials are on a mission to raise awareness about contracting and procurement opportunities for small, women and minority-owned businesses as well as disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs). The goal is to help them secure more contracts.

RIC Director of Properties and Concessions Russ Peaden says that all too often small business owners say they were not aware of the possibilities, but an event on Nov. 8 will change that.

RIC will host its third annual P.O.W.E.R. Together Opportunities Forum at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 403 North 3rd St. in downtown Richmond.

The event will feature information sessions on construction and concession opportunities, panel discussions and provide opportunities to network with professionals from the aviation industry.

“This is our annual and ongoing effort to reach out, communicate and connect with the community to make sure folks in small businesses understand what’s at the airport,” Peaden said. “This is our opportunity to engage and let people know what exists.”

B.K. Fulton, the founder and CEO of Soulidifly Productions, LLC, a Richmond-based media and investment company, will be a guest speaker at the event.

In April, RIC launched its inaugural Power University academy. The 17-week program provided classes designed to help local entrepreneurs grow their business. The winner of a Shark Tank-style competition will be announced at the forum and receive a $5,000 reward for their business.

RIC has served Virginia’s Capital Region since 1927. In May, the airport set a record of 431,416 passengers, which surpassed the previous record by 8.2 percent, according to RIC’s website.

The event is free to attend.

You can register here.

