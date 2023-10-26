Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near the 11600 block of Chester Station Drive. Police said a female, whose name and age have not been released, was on the train tracks when she was struck.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld pending a positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” police said in a news release.

Amtrak posted to social media that there were “lengthy delays” between Petersburg and Richmond, but service resumed as normal a couple of hours later.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.