Navigating Skyline Drive during the Fall Foliage

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are heading out to Skyline Drive to look at the Fall Foliage and the views from the various overlooks, make sure you are being careful.

Allysah Fox, Public Information Officer for Shenandoah National Park, said you need to go the speed limit when driving on Skyline Drive. In most part of Skyline Drive, the speed limit is 35mph.

If you are not used to twists and turns of driving on a mountain road, Fox said to take your time driving.

“When you go into those more developed areas or if there are spots on the drive that have more twists and turns it is lower than 35mph,” said Fox.

If you are pulling off to an overlook, she said, to follow the traffic flow and pay attention to what is around you.

”It’s definitely going to be those overlooks that are going to be more crowded, some popular trail heads especially. If you do find a parking spot that it is in a designated area and that you have all four tires off the road,” said Fox.

If one overlook is congested, Fox said there is around 75 overlooks and you can drive to the another one that may be less crowded.

Fox said the central district between the Thornton Gap and Swift Run Gap entrances stations, are normally the most crowded.

“Continuing north to Front Royal can be pretty crowded as well, so just staying south of those areas is going to be your best bet for avoiding crowds, traffic of any kind of congestion,” said Fox.

Fox said to contact park rangers, there is an emergency phone line you can call, if you need assistance.

