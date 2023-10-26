Man wanted in multiple areas found hiding inside Prince George home

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Prince George man wanted in multiple areas of Central Virginia has been arrested.

The Prince George County Police Department and Virginia State Police arrested Mathew Coleman, 41, after he was located hiding in a home in the 400 block of Briarwood Circle.

“Coleman was wanted by Henrico, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg on felony and misdemeanor charges at the time of his arrest,” police said.

Anyone with information about Coleman is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

