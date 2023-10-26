Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Man wanted in multiple areas found hiding inside Prince George home

A Prince George man wanted in multiple areas of Central Virginia has been arrested.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Prince George man wanted in multiple areas of Central Virginia has been arrested.

The Prince George County Police Department and Virginia State Police arrested Mathew Coleman, 41, after he was located hiding in a home in the 400 block of Briarwood Circle.

“Coleman was wanted by Henrico, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg on felony and misdemeanor charges at the time of his arrest,” police said.

Anyone with information about Coleman is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Chesterfield Police said a female was on the train tracks when she was struck around 1 p.m....
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
Naseem Roulack
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught
The mailers sent out to voters included an explicit material warning on the envelope.
Republican Party of Virginia mails out thousands of explicit fliers about Susanna Gibson scandal

Latest News

Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Tyler and Todd discuss their staff picks and what movies to catch on streaming before the end...
12 About Movies - Needle Drops, Goopy Gore, and J-Law
Police will check for driver's licenses and registrations from 11 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m....
VCU Police holding checkpoint during Halloween weekend
One-year-old Bradley had a special birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Toddler rescued from koi pond celebrates first birthday