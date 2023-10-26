A Halloween tradition is back: Creative costumes for Hallowheels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CATS’ Hallowheels Costume Contest is back, and this year is expected to be record-breaking!

Typically, they’ll see about 20 kids compete. This year, there are 35 trying their hand at that Hallowheels title.

From Scooby Doo to a spooky wizard, aliens, pilots, astronauts, snoopy, and two ducks in a tub, there’s a little bit of everything happening with the costumes.

The Children's Assistive Technology Service Halloween costume is back. (Children's Assistive Technology Service)

Movie themes have been popular in previous years. However, Evan and his family hoping to cast a few spells this year, with a Harry Potter theme.

Evan’s mom Erika Jenkins says this will be their sixth year doing Hallowheels.

“He has been a pirate. He’s been Alex Trebek. He’s been Mickey Mouse.”

Erika not only volunteers for CATS (or Children’s Assistive Technology Services), but her son benefits from the nonprofit as well.

While the costumes are cute, the paid votes from this contest are pretty life-changing. CATS gets kids equipment that helps them in daily life with standing, bathing, moving, and other basic skills.

Hallowheels costumes will be featured in a parade on Oct. 28 at a disability resource fair trunk or treat. (Children’s Assistive Technology Services)

Equipment that can be hard to get sometimes.

“Yeah. So it’s crazy because insurance will say no,” said Jenkins. “Or they’ll also say, hey, it’s going to take 6 to 9 months for you to get it. Those kinds of situations are very difficult for families because when the kid needs a piece of equipment, it’s at that moment that they need it. It’s not six or nine months. It’s not.”

Jenkins understands because her son Evan has benefitted from the work CATS does. And Evan loves this Halloween tradition.

“He loves to be the center of attention that, you know,” said Jenkins. “If you put that costume on him and everybody wants to stop and look at him and see, gosh, what are you this year and how does this work and what did you build this out of?”

It’s a chance for Evan to interact with his friends and just be a kid. With a few tweaks and clever adaptations, it makes his world inclusive, which is exactly the mission of CATS: to support kids out there living life and being with friends, with tools that help them be kids.

Hallowheels costumes will be featured in a parade on Oct. 28 at a disability resource fair trunk or treat. They’ll have 35 different nonprofits and vendors, plus prizes and candy at the event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 7450 Midlothian Turnpike.

Voting for your favorite Hallowheels costume runs Oct. 28 through Nov. 4.

