Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

A Halloween tradition is back: Creative costumes for Hallowheels

From Scooby Doo to a spooky wizard, aliens, pilots, astronauts, snoopy, and two ducks in a tub, there’s a little bit of everything happening with the costumes.
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CATS’ Hallowheels Costume Contest is back, and this year is expected to be record-breaking!

Typically, they’ll see about 20 kids compete. This year, there are 35 trying their hand at that Hallowheels title.

From Scooby Doo to a spooky wizard, aliens, pilots, astronauts, snoopy, and two ducks in a tub, there’s a little bit of everything happening with the costumes.

The Children's Assistive Technology Service Halloween costume is back.
The Children's Assistive Technology Service Halloween costume is back.(Children's Assistive Technology Service)

Movie themes have been popular in previous years. However, Evan and his family hoping to cast a few spells this year, with a Harry Potter theme.

Evan’s mom Erika Jenkins says this will be their sixth year doing Hallowheels.

“He has been a pirate. He’s been Alex Trebek. He’s been Mickey Mouse.”

Erika not only volunteers for CATS (or Children’s Assistive Technology Services), but her son benefits from the nonprofit as well.

While the costumes are cute, the paid votes from this contest are pretty life-changing. CATS gets kids equipment that helps them in daily life with standing, bathing, moving, and other basic skills.

Hallowheels costumes will be featured in a parade on Oct. 28 at a disability resource fair...
Hallowheels costumes will be featured in a parade on Oct. 28 at a disability resource fair trunk or treat.(Children’s Assistive Technology Services)

Equipment that can be hard to get sometimes.

“Yeah. So it’s crazy because insurance will say no,” said Jenkins. “Or they’ll also say, hey, it’s going to take 6 to 9 months for you to get it. Those kinds of situations are very difficult for families because when the kid needs a piece of equipment, it’s at that moment that they need it. It’s not six or nine months. It’s not.”

Jenkins understands because her son Evan has benefitted from the work CATS does. And Evan loves this Halloween tradition.

“He loves to be the center of attention that, you know,” said Jenkins. “If you put that costume on him and everybody wants to stop and look at him and see, gosh, what are you this year and how does this work and what did you build this out of?”

It’s a chance for Evan to interact with his friends and just be a kid. With a few tweaks and clever adaptations, it makes his world inclusive, which is exactly the mission of CATS: to support kids out there living life and being with friends, with tools that help them be kids.

Hallowheels costumes will be featured in a parade on Oct. 28 at a disability resource fair trunk or treat. They’ll have 35 different nonprofits and vendors, plus prizes and candy at the event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 7450 Midlothian Turnpike.

Voting for your favorite Hallowheels costume runs Oct. 28 through Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Chesterfield Police said a female was on the train tracks when she was struck around 1 p.m....
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
Naseem Roulack
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught
The mailers sent out to voters included an explicit material warning on the envelope.
Republican Party of Virginia mails out thousands of explicit fliers about Susanna Gibson scandal

Latest News

Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Tyler and Todd discuss their staff picks and what movies to catch on streaming before the end...
12 About Movies - Needle Drops, Goopy Gore, and J-Law
Police will check for driver's licenses and registrations from 11 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m....
VCU Police holding checkpoint during Halloween weekend
One-year-old Bradley had a special birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Toddler rescued from koi pond celebrates first birthday