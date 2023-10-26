Charlottesville’s Confederate statue has been dismantled and melted down.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s “Swords Into plowshares” team announced that that the statue had been dismantled and melted down Thursday afternoon.

The Washington Post broke the story Thursday, October 26, ahead of a planned press conference by Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s Swords Into Plowshares.

What once was a symbol of the confederacy is now going to be used to show Charlottesville’s racial inclusivity and healing.

“We come together this afternoon as a community to announce definitively that racist symbols do not belong in our parks, or in our city,” Swords into Plowshares member Andrea Douglas said.

Swords Into Plowshares said at the press conference it completed just what it promised it would do.

The Robert E. Lee statue has been melted down and turned into bronze bars.

“These statues celebrate those who fought for four years to undermine our republic and preserve chattel slavery,” Swords into Plowshares member Jalane Schmidt said. “The fact that the statue stood for a century in our central parks is a testament to their perverse success as propaganda.”

Getting to where the statue is now was no easy task.

What sat at the center of Charlottesville’s deadly “Unite the right” rally in 2017 was removed in 2021 and given to the Jefferson School.

“Outside forces that fought against that removal have brought to our city some of its darkest days,” The Jefferson School’s lawyer Christopher Tate said.

A pair of lawsuits were eventually thrown out, allowing the project to get underway just this year.

“This opposition only strengthened our conviction that these statues are toxic,” Schmidt said.

Members of Swords Into Plowshares who were able to be there when the statue was finally melted described the moment as surreal.

“It felt like that moment when you exhale,” Douglas said.

But there is still more work to be done.

“This moment marks the beginning of the next phase, which will be defined not by the struggle to remove something negative,” Schmidt said. “Now we embark upon an opportunity to create something beautiful.”

The next step for the project is choosing an artist. From there, more will be decided on what this new piece of art may look like.

