Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Governor orders flags lowered in honor of Maine shooting victims

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United State and Virginia flags lowered until Monday in honor of the victims of Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Maine.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 more hurt in the shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. The suspect has not been caught.

The governor’s order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in the Lewiston, Maine shooting.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ordered on this, the 26th day of October, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Chesterfield Police said a female was on the train tracks when she was struck around 1 p.m....
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Chesterfield
Rendering of Kalahari Resports and Conventions in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Indoor water park breaks ground in Spotsylvania County
Naseem Roulack
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught
The mailers sent out to voters included an explicit material warning on the envelope.
Republican Party of Virginia mails out thousands of explicit fliers about Susanna Gibson scandal

Latest News

Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
Tyler and Todd discuss their staff picks and what movies to catch on streaming before the end...
12 About Movies - Needle Drops, Goopy Gore, and J-Law
Police will check for driver's licenses and registrations from 11 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m....
VCU Police holding checkpoint during Halloween weekend
One-year-old Bradley had a special birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Toddler rescued from koi pond celebrates first birthday