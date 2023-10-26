Former Prince George mom having to shelter-in-place in Maine after mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the manhunt continues, communities around Lewiston, Maine, remain on lockdown after a deadly mass shooting on Wednesday night.

Schools and businesses are closed, and streets are barren.

People are being told to stay home, and make sure their doors and cars are locked.

A woman who used to live in Prince George County is now among the thousands in Maine sheltering in place.

“The phone went off with like a hurricane warning. You know how they have the loud text messages that come through, and it was a shelter-in-place warning because there was a mass shooter on the loose,” Katie Kephart said.

What started as a typical evening, turned into tragedy.

“I woke up to over 40 text messages this morning, especially from out-of-staters asking if we’re safe,” Kephart said. “But everybody is checking in, like constantly checking in, because we don’t know where he is and we don’t know how long this is going to last, and these are our neighborhoods.”

Kephart lived in Prince George for several years and is now living in Auburn, Maine, just minutes away from the scenes of the shootings.

She said she moved back to Maine because it’s typically quiet and crime is low.

“It’s scary. Like my kids can’t go outside and play today, you know they’re not going to school. Schools are all shut down,” Kephart said.

Now it’s another community devastated by gun violence.

“He was able to hit multiple places of business in one night. It was not a fluke accident,” Kephart said. “It was a killing spree, and how do you recover from that? How do you trust that you can send your teenagers off alone anymore? How do you go forward? I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that. This is going to be hard to recover from.”

Kephart says the family learned some devastating information Thursday afternoon.

The uncle of a family friend was one of the 18 people killed in this tragedy.

