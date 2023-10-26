Daughter reunited with missing plaque in memory of her father, a fallen Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family’s heartbreak is now healing, as a years-long mystery is solved. A tribute to a fallen Richmond police officer has been recovered years after it went missing. A formerly retired officer offered up his skills to help with the puzzle.

For more than 30 years, a plaque for Richmond officer Vernon Leigh Jarrelle was hanging at 200 W. Marshall St., the very location he was shot and killed.

“It’s where he lost his life and where I lost mine,” Jarrelle’s daughter Joanne Jones said.

Jones says her father died when he was patrolling a food stamps center that was getting robbed Aug. 1, 1973. She says he died protecting his community, and she wants that legacy to be remembered for future generations, which is what his plaque represented.

Jones was only 3 when her father was killed, but would visit his plaque three times a year to retrace his last steps. She says she makes that visit on Christmas, Father’s Day, and Aug. 1.

“I just I think about what I’ve lost and what he lost. And just basically, it’s just to let him know that I haven’t forgotten,” Jones said.

On that routine visit three years ago, she noticed his plaque was not there anymore. She says she immediately was confused as to where it could have gone. She feared his memory would then be gone. too. if it was not found.

“It felt very empty. Like it didn’t exist anymore,” Jones said.

200 W. Marshall Street was the Virginia Fire and Police Museum when the plaque went up around 30 years ago. Tom Robinson was the founder of the museum, and a firefighter himself.

He says he bought the location in an auction after pushing for it to be turned into a museum for a while, and finally took the matter into his own hands. It then was turned into Gallery5, an arts center where Robinson’s daughter worked for a while. In 2018, he sold the building to Bruce Vanderbilt.

“Bruce wanted to bring the building back historically the way it was and resurface it with the original finish. And the plaque had to come off to do that. And that’s when it got misplaced,” Robinson said.

Jones was determined not to let the tribute to her father lay forgotten. She says she tried calling the gallery, as well as the police and other outlets that could have clues as to where the plaque went.

She says she started to think it was destroyed or permanently lost, until she posted in a friends of Richmond Police Department Facebook group. Retired officer Mark Segal saw her post and knew he had to help.

He was 22 years old. And so I figured she can’t even know her father, and she probably has no memories of her father. And it just so happens that I also have kept my fingers in the police pot close enough that I know some people, the president of the FOP who I called to see if they had it or to where it was,” Segal said.

Segal went back to his roots, getting in touch with the new building owner, Bruce Vanderbilt.

“I started digging through some of the pictures that we had from when we inspected the building when we first purchased it and saw the plaque was there,” Vanderbilt said. “And so that was, ‘Okay, we have this plaque. I know we have this plaque. We must find it.’”

A search effort took about a month.

I brought my wife in; she can find anything anywhere,” Vanderbilt said. “She couldn’t find it. And it was very concerning. And so then we started tearing into the building and looking in all the nooks and crannies, and we eventually found it in a paint closet.”

On Thursday morning, Jones, in tears, was reunited with the plaque, and the memories of her father.

“I could have taken it and had it with me. But that’s not where it belongs,” she said. “It belongs in the city for other people to see and that choose to stop to read, and they will know that someone very special lost their life right there.

The plaque is set to be placed back up in its home where it belongs on Monday.

