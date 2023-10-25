Your Money with Carlson Financial
Forecast: 80s return Thursday through the weekend

We’ll have a string of warm and dry October days through the weekend
A big change is expected by Halloween.
By Ros Runner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives Monday night. BIG cooldown is expected on Halloween.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s with some 40s in the coolest rural communities.

Thursday: A little patchy morning fog possible. Mostly sunny with near-record warmth. Highs in the low 80s. Record: 83° set in 1939.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low-80s. Record: 88° set in 1919.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 87° set in 1919.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 86° set in 1984.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing cloudiness. A few hit or miss showers possible by late afternoon or evening. Lows near 60°, high around 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: NEXT week looks much cooler with frosty nights likely, beginning on Halloween.

Tuesday: Happy Halloween! Much cooler, mostly cloudy and breezy. Chilly for trick-or-treating, very low chance of an evening shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: A chilly rain is possible throughout the day. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

