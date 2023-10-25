‘We want to save lives’: Colonial Heights cracks down on drivers parking in fire lanes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights is cracking down on people who park in fire lanes.

The problem is getting so bad that the city has empowered more first responders to issue citations.

“I knew I was wrong,” Mike Tucker said. “I shouldn’t have parked there but I was only running in real quick for a second to grab something and come right back out, and it ended up costing me $70 for a $20 bottle of booze.”

That was a hit to Tucker’s wallet last weekend. A $50 citation for, well, breaking the law.

“It says ‘no parking fire lane,’ but you know, I was in a hurry, was trying to get home to watch football, so I was going in and coming out, and the bad thing was there was four or five spots right here, and I guess that was my laziness and it cost me $50,” Tucker said.

First responders in Colonial Heights now cracking down on people like Tucker.

“You know someone’s life can depend on those few seconds,” Deputy Fire Marshal Brett Jennings said.

Jennings said the problem has been so bad the city passed a new ordinance, which allows some firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies to ticket drivers for parking in the fire lane.

“You can probably drive anywhere in the city right now and find at least one, if not a couple cars parked in the fire lane at some of the major shopping centers,” Jennings said.

In the first 25 days of October, a total of 205 citations were issued for people parking in fire lanes.

“We’re trying to prevent that in case it does become an issue in the near future because we’re here, we want to save lives. We don’t want to have to deal with someone’s car in the way,” Jennings said.

“It’s what, 30 feet from here to right there,” Tucker said. “I should’ve just went on in and did the right thing, but it cost me,” Tucker said.

According to the ordinance, the fine for those who park in a fire lane was increased from $20 to $50. If drivers don’t contest or pay the citation within five business days, that fine doubles to $100.

