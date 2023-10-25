Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital caught

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Naseem Roulack was arrested at a hotel in Springfield
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate who escaped from a Henrico hospital on Saturday, Aug. 12 has been caught.

Naseem Roulack, 21, was captured around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Fairfax County by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Roulack was arrested at a hotel in Springfield.

“When arresting officers knocked on his hotel door, Roulack allegedly attempted to flee by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle, injuring his arm and dropping the gun,” the U.S. Marshals Service said. “Following a short foot chase, he was taken into custody and given medical attention. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

He was in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center when he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was serving a 13-year sentence on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped.

An investigation revealed the officers supervising admitted to being asleep when Roulack escaped from his room just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The two officers chose to resign from the VADOC and left on Aug. 23.

Agents also found that Roulack wore flex cuffs (made of nylon) on his wrists and legs during his escape. He wore flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs until the hospital determined he needed an MRI, and officers replaced his metal leg cuffs with flex cuffs.

The investigation states the metal cuffs should have been reapplied following the procedure and with a doctor’s consent.

In early September, Roulack was named the suspect in an armed vehicle theft in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The U.S. Marshals Service says he faces kidnapping, armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault and vehicle theft charges in that incident.

In mid-August, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a $5,000 reward for information to help find Roulack. That reward increased to $20,000 in October. Montgomery Police issued a $10,000 reward to help find him.

“I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts assisting the VADOC’s Investigators and Officers in the effort to recapture this inmate,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson.

