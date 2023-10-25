Your Money with Carlson Financial
Feed More begins construction on new facility to meet growing demand

Richmond nonprofit Feed More broke ground on a brand new facility in Henrico.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond nonprofit Feed More broke ground on a brand new facility in Henrico.

The building will allow the nonprofit to expand and meet the growing needs of struggling families and individuals.

This comes at a time when more and more households struggle to get food on the table.

“To have a building that’s built for what we really need is going to make us so much more efficient and it’s going to allow us to feed so many more people,” Feed More Community Engagement Manager Christy Dalton said.

In about a year, Feed More will move from its longtime home on Rhoadmiller Street in Richmond to Villa Park Drive, which is five miles up the road in Henrico.

A brand new state-of-the-art facility will expand the nonprofit’s capacity to help feed thousands each year in Virginia.

“This building allows us to meet the growing need, and still do we do to really allow these folks to be productive citizens, which is exactly all they want,” President and CEO Doug Pick said.

Pick says the pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation created a surge in demand for Feed More’s services.

According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 3.3 million households with kids faced food insecurity last year, which is one million families more than the year prior.

This new building will allow them to triple productivity and expand their kitchen and storage spaces, with extra amenities for volunteers, employees, and hungry families in need.

“Our new freezer is five times the size of our present freezer, so we could do so much more with healthier food,” Pick said. “That’s very exciting for what we can do to work on the health aspects of all the folks we serve.”

Dalton says this will also allow them to reach more senior citizens who depend on them.

“The number of elderly people that we service through Meals on Wheels, who we are their only contact every day...so just having that volunteer stop in and say, ‘hello, how are you’ brightens their day,” Dalton said. “To know that we’ll be able to do that more, it’s just such a wonderful heartwarming feeling.”

Construction is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.

