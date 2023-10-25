Close out October with a community event
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As October comes to an end, there are a lot of community events happening in the Richmond area.
Here’s a look at three events that our partners at CoStar wanted to make sure you know about:
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Light The Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Innsbrook (4951 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen)
- Maymont Garden Glow CoStar Tent Event, 6 to 9 p.m. at Carriage House Lawn (1700 Hampton Street)
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
- CoStar is the Presenting Sponsor of KVB’s LOVE VA Campaign at Canoe Run Park (600 W. 22nd St.). There is a tree-planting event from 1 to 4 p.m.
