New traffic signal coming to Huguenot-Cherokee intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction began Monday on a new traffic signal at the intersection of North Huguenot and Cherokee roads.

The city of Richmond says the $218,000 project will replace the current flashing beacon and also enhance pedestrian safety.

The project will include the following installations:

Traffic signal mast arm poles with traffic signal heads and high visibility backplates

Countdown pedestrian signals with push buttons

Accessible ramps with sidewalk

High visibility crosswalk markings

A flashing light on Huguenot Road is getting replaced by a stoplight. The project will be completed next year. (WWBT)

“During construction, there will be intermittent lane closures. Please give our construction workers extra space and slow down when you see orange cones in the work zones,” a city of Richmond spokesperson said.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.

