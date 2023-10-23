Your Money with Carlson Financial
New traffic signal coming to Huguenot-Cherokee intersection

The project includes pedestrian signals
The city of Richmond says the $218,000 project will replace the current flashing beacon and also enhance pedestrian safety.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction began Monday on a new traffic signal at the intersection of North Huguenot and Cherokee roads.

The project will include the following installations:

  • Traffic signal mast arm poles with traffic signal heads and high visibility backplates
  • Countdown pedestrian signals with push buttons
  • Accessible ramps with sidewalk
  • High visibility crosswalk markings
“During construction, there will be intermittent lane closures. Please give our construction workers extra space and slow down when you see orange cones in the work zones,” a city of Richmond spokesperson said.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.

