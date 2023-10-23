Monday Forecast: A cold start with quick turnaround to a warm October week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sunny autumn week of weather ahead with plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows near 40° in Richmond with mid 30s in rural areas, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after another chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows in the upper 30s in Richmond with low to mid 30s in rural areas. Highs around 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

First Alert: NEXT Week looks cooler than average

