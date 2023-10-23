Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Chesterfield apartment complex

Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at a Chesterfield apartment complex.
Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at a Chesterfield apartment complex.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to the Colonial Village at Waterford apartments on Pavilion Place around 11 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a 3-story building.

Crews on scene say several people were stranded on their balconies and had to be rescued.

Three people, including one firefighter, were treated for burns.

A total of 12 apartments were impacted by the fire.

Everyone living in those units are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

