RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old was shot late Saturday in Richmond.

Police were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

